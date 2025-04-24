News

Trump plans to exempt carmakers from some tariffs, FT reports

By Reuters - 24 April 2025
US President Donald Trump is planning to spare carmakers from some tariffs, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
Image: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Car parts would be exempted from tariffs that are being imposed on imports from China over fentanyl and tariffs levied on steel and aluminium, the report added.

