Scientists may have found the answer to feeding space crews on journeys to Mars — which could last years. The solution they're trying is growing fuel, food and even medicine en route, starting with just a handful of cultivated cells and a bioreactor.
Reuters
WATCH | Can cells grow food for astronauts on long missions in space?
