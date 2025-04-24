Courtesy of SABC
The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
Courtesy of SABC
The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court to have findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos