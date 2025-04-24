‘We will not be bystanders in development projects’
Traditional leaders want full participation in uplifting rural areas
Eastern Cape traditional leaders have recommitted themselves to supporting an Eastern Seaboard Development initiative as long as they are treated as equal participants in the project and not bystanders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.