VAT U-turn widely welcomed

Godongwana’s about-turn widely welcomed amid tough economic times

By SIVENATHI GOSA and TED KEENAN - 25 April 2025

Eastern Cape business owners, politicians and economic experts have welcomed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s sudden reversal of his decision to implement a 0.5 percentage point VAT increase from May 1...

