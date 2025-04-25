VAT U-turn widely welcomed
Godongwana’s about-turn widely welcomed amid tough economic times
Eastern Cape business owners, politicians and economic experts have welcomed finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s sudden reversal of his decision to implement a 0.5 percentage point VAT increase from May 1...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.