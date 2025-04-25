WATCH | Bonobo chatter reveals human-like language skills
By Reuters - 25 April 2025
Bonobos share a syntactic capacity with humans, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Zurich. The research suggested the primates may communicate in a similar way to how humans form sentences.
WATCH | Bonobo chatter reveals human-like language skills
Bonobos share a syntactic capacity with humans, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Zurich. The research suggested the primates may communicate in a similar way to how humans form sentences.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos