WATCH | Bonobo chatter reveals human-like language skills

By Reuters - 25 April 2025

Bonobos share a syntactic capacity with humans, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Zurich. The research suggested the primates may communicate in a similar way to how humans form sentences.

