A search and rescue operation is under way in the Gonubie River after a person reportedly went missing on Friday.
Buffalo City Metro has confirmed that the person had apparently attempted to cross the river.
"Search and rescue teams are on site, hoping for the best possible outcome," the metro posted on social media.
A video posted by the metro showed rescuers, including divers and a helicopter, busy with the search.
According to a source at the scene, rescuers responded to eyewitnesses who reported seeing someone who had drowned at about 1pm, but despite their efforts, the search yielded nothing.
The difficult conditions, with the tide initially pushing in before turning and rushing out, further complicated the rescue efforts.
Gonubie DA counvillor Valerie Knoetze posted: "As per the team on site, search and rescue was unable to find the body. They will continue to monitor the shoreline, as there is a strong possibility of the body washing up later."
In a separate incident, Nahoon beachgoers on Wednesday discovered a decomposed body of a man that had washed up during heavy rains.
WATCH | Desperate search for missing person in Gonubie River after drowning reported
Image: FACEBOOK:
A search and rescue operation is under way in the Gonubie River after a person reportedly went missing on Friday.
Buffalo City Metro has confirmed that the person had apparently attempted to cross the river.
"Search and rescue teams are on site, hoping for the best possible outcome," the metro posted on social media.
A video posted by the metro showed rescuers, including divers and a helicopter, busy with the search.
According to a source at the scene, rescuers responded to eyewitnesses who reported seeing someone who had drowned at about 1pm, but despite their efforts, the search yielded nothing.
The difficult conditions, with the tide initially pushing in before turning and rushing out, further complicated the rescue efforts.
Gonubie DA counvillor Valerie Knoetze posted: "As per the team on site, search and rescue was unable to find the body. They will continue to monitor the shoreline, as there is a strong possibility of the body washing up later."
In a separate incident, Nahoon beachgoers on Wednesday discovered a decomposed body of a man that had washed up during heavy rains.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos