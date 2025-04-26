Sindiswa slammed the university's response to the protest.
Mother of slain student vows son's blood will cleanse WSU
Image: LULAMILE FENI
Grieving mother Sindiswa Mbolekwa, whose son Sisonke was shot dead during a protest at the Walter Sisulu University's Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha 10 days ago, has vowed that her son's death will not be in vain.
Speaking at Sisonke's funeral service in Masakala village outside Matatiele on Saturday, she said she hoped the tragedy would help bring positive change at the university.
“The blood of my son will be the catalyst for change at Walter Sisulu University,” Sindiswa said.
“There shall be no more deaths of students at that university.
“There shall be no more spilling of blood.
“The blood of my son will cleanse WSU and catalyse change in the teaching and learning environment.”
In a heartfelt appeal, Sindiswa added: “It's my solemn prayer that no other child will be killed at that university and that no more children hungry for education will be harmed. I trust that God will ensure nothing like this happens again and I ask God to protect and safeguard students at that university.”
She also called on the university management to transform, saying: “I'm praying for the university management to change for the better, prioritise students' interests, and stop being selfish. My heart is bleeding over the violent death of my son. I'm still shocked that a child was killed so brutally.”
Sindiswa slammed the university's response to the protest.
“We live in a democratic country where people have the right to protest, as enshrined in the constitution,” she said.
“Yet, the management's response shows they're still clinging to an apartheid-era approach, where protesters are killed rather than listened to and having their grievances addressed.”
In a final plea, Sindiswa begged the management: “Let my son be the last student to be killed at that university.”
She described her son as a focused child with big dreams for his family.
“He was going to build a big and decent house,” Sindiswa said, fighting back tears.
“I wanted to ensure he had the best education.”
Sisonke, a third-year Bachelor of Education student, was allegedly shot dead by campus residence manager Manelisi Mampana, who faces charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Mampana is also accused of shooting and wounding 19-year-old Lizwa Sinoyolo Ndzumo, a second-year Bachelor of Science student, during the protest over poor living conditions at the university on April 15.
Ndzumo shared a harrowing account of how they were shot at and Sisonke was killed.
“I still have bullets in my body and struggle to walk,” he said, revealing that he had received threats.
WSU registrar Dr Lulamile Ntonzima said the university council had ordered that the issues raised by students be resolved by the end of April.
SRC president Balungile Madikizela acknowledged the students' anger over Sisonke's killing and emphasised that the university must take full responsibility.
Convocation president Dr Lunga Mantashe described Sisonke's death as an immeasurable loss to both the family and the university.
“Sadly, his life was stopped short,” he said.
“What makes it even more sad is that this happened inside a place of learning, where it should have been a gun-free place.”
The family demanded compensation from the university for Sisonke's death, warning that they would take legal action if their demands were not met.
They also called for the university to cover the future medical costs of a student who was left semi-paralysed during a protest.
