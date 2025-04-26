News

WATCH | Funeral service for Pope Francis

By TimesLIVE - 26 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral of Pope Francis is under way in Rome on Saturday.

After the funeral service, his coffin will be taken in a procession to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major where it will be interred.

The procession is set to take about half an hour and will pass several historic Roman landmarks, including the Colosseum.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pope Francis' Funeral: LIVE from Vatican City - Natural sound only
Bonobos' chatter reveals human-like language skills | REUTERS