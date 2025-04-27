The Buffalo City Metro has blocked Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso's plans to host a crusade in East London amid outrage over his acquittal on human trafficking and rape charges.
The Gqeberha high court earlier in April found that Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho were not guilty on the 32 charges the state indicted them on, including rape and human trafficking.
In a statement posted on social media on Sunday, mayor Princess Faku said the metro had received bookings for Omotoso's crusade at the Orient Theatre, one of its municipal venues.
However, the bookings have since been cancelled.
“The metro has made it clear that all bookings made at municipal venues towards this event be cancelled and no single BCM venue will be used for this church in all our three regions and villages,” Faku said.
The metro's decision comes amid concerns over Omotoso's acquittal.
Faku said the municipality would not allow Omotoso to hold his crusade in the city, citing the need to combat Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).
“The municipality remains a committed force in building a society where women and children feel safe in their surroundings,” she said.
Omotoso could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
Daily Dispatch
BCM cancels Omotoso's crusade amid acquittal backlash
Image: Eugene Coetzee
