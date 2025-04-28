Several roads remained closed in the Cape Peninsula on Monday after blazes in the Upper Tokai and Silvermine sections of Table Mountain National Park which started on Friday evening.
The City of Cape Town advised motorists Main and Boyes Drive; Main Road, Lakeside; Main and Clairvaux; Noordhoek and Old Kaapse Weg/Boyes Drive were closed to traffic.
The city’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said no major flare-ups were reported overnight.
“Choppers will be airborne after an assessment. One female firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital,” said Carelse.
The city’s disaster and risk management team was closely monitoring the situation and urged the public to stay away from the affected areas.
IN PICS | Several roads still closed on Monday after Tokai, Silvermine blazes
Image: City of Cape Town
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Sunday said residents from about 198 households in the Noordhoek Manor area, including 48 frail care residents, were evacuated.
He thanked residents for the messages and displays of support for the hundreds of firefighters and five chopper crews who had battled the fire.
“Donations in the form of water, energy drinks and bars, as well as non-perishable items may be dropped off at Lakeside fire station,” he said.
