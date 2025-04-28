Police minister Senzo Mchunu will be in the Richmond magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday for the bail hearing of a man who allegedly used a screwdriver to gouge the eyes of his former lover.
Ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said Mchunu will attend the hearing after the harrowing case of gender-based violence in the Maswazini area of Richmond.
“On April 16 a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital,” said Mogotsi.
The accused was arrested soon after the incident.
Mogotsi said Mchunu visited the family on Sunday to offer support and reaffirm the ministry's commitment to fighting GBV.
TimesLIVE
Mchunu to attend KZN bail hearing for man who 'gouged ex-lover's eyes with screwdriver'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Police minister Senzo Mchunu will be in the Richmond magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday for the bail hearing of a man who allegedly used a screwdriver to gouge the eyes of his former lover.
Ministry spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said Mchunu will attend the hearing after the harrowing case of gender-based violence in the Maswazini area of Richmond.
“On April 16 a woman was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend while at home with her mother. The suspect reportedly assaulted the mother before proceeding to violently attack the young woman, allegedly gouging both of her eyes with a screwdriver. She is receiving treatment at the Harry Gwala District Hospital,” said Mogotsi.
The accused was arrested soon after the incident.
Mogotsi said Mchunu visited the family on Sunday to offer support and reaffirm the ministry's commitment to fighting GBV.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos