Police have offered a R350,000 reward for information on three constables who went missing last week and anyone who could be responsible for their disappearance.
Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30 and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza along the N1.
The trio who were off duty at the time, were travelling in a white VW Polo sedan (registration number JCL 401 FS) from Bloemfontein to Limpopo where they had been deployed when they disappeared. Their vehicle tracking system and cellphones have been unreachable since their last known location.
On Sunday national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya met the team involved in investigating the disappearance of the three officers.
The delegation then met the constables' families.
Police offer R350k reward for missing constables
Image: SAPS
Police have offered a R350,000 reward for information on three constables who went missing last week and anyone who could be responsible for their disappearance.
Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30 and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza along the N1.
The trio who were off duty at the time, were travelling in a white VW Polo sedan (registration number JCL 401 FS) from Bloemfontein to Limpopo where they had been deployed when they disappeared. Their vehicle tracking system and cellphones have been unreachable since their last known location.
On Sunday national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya met the team involved in investigating the disappearance of the three officers.
The delegation then met the constables' families.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu said he was “gravely concerned” over the missing officers.
“We have been briefed by the national commissioner who has assured us every possible lead is being followed. The families of the missing members have been met and will continue to receive support and updates from the SAPS leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time.” said Mchunu.
“We call on the community to assist law enforcement. No piece of information is too small. These are our colleagues, our sons and daughters, and we must act as one in ensuring their safe return. The national commissioner has announced that a reward of R350,000 is available for information which can lead to the whereabouts of our members and the whereabouts of those criminals that are behind their disappearance.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Capt Chaacha Manga, on 082-527-6099.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos