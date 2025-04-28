Three people were shot dead at a taxi rank in KwaDwesi at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in Lixolilizwe Street at about 9.45am on Saturday.
The three victims, aged between 20 and 23 years old, were shot multiple times.
Janse van Rensburg said three murder dockets had been opened for investigation.
“No further information is available at the moment,” she said.
“The names of the deceased will only be released once they have been formally identified.”
Three gunned down at Eastern Cape taxi rank
Image: 123RF
