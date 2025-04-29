About 3,000ha of mountainside vegetation have been burnt so far in the Table Mountain fire that raged over the long weekend, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday.
By early Tuesday morning the blaze, which started in Tokai, was mostly contained as light rain fell across the peninsula. SANParks teams are still fighting flare-ups with the help of four helicopters deployed to water bomb hotspots.
“Last night [Monday] a flare-up started above Boyes Drive and is slowly burning down towards the road above Lakeside,” SANParks said in its latest update.
“Another flare-up occurred in Chapman's Peak in the early hours and is burning towards Hout Bay.
“The fireline above Tokai is being managed well, with much of the fire from last night [Monday] extinguished. Crews remain in the area to ensure a flare-up is addressed swiftly if it occurs.”
Noordhoek residents evacuated as a precaution at the weekend had returned. However, SANParks urged Cape Town residents to adhere to hiking and bike trail closures in affected Table Mountain National Park areas.
“We also urge members of the public to allow easy access for firefighters.”
3,000ha of Table Mountain vegetation lost in latest fire
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
