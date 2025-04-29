News

BREAKING | Two bodies found, believed to be of the missing constables

29 April 2025
Herman Moloi
Reporter
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Keamogetswe Buys, 24, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo.
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Keamogetswe Buys, 24, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo.
Image: SAPS

The South African Police Service has found two bodies, which are believed to be two of the three missing constables who disappeared six days ago. 

Police are on the scene in Centurion at the Hennops River. 

A police source confirmed that they are looking for the third body. The source said: "The scene is very active with police, divers, choppers and emergency services." 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: "I’m on the way to the scene...protocol is that we meet family first and then we communicate. Let’s be sensitive please. We will confirm that a search is underway."

Sowetan has been reliably informed that the families of the three police have been called into a meeting.

This is a developing story. 

SowetanLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Russia’s Putin declares unilateral three-day ceasefire in Ukraine to mark WWII ...
Pope Conclave 2025 LIVE: Who Will Be Next Pope After Francis? | Cardinals Meet ...