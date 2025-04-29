BREAKING | Two bodies found, believed to be of the missing constables

The South African Police Service has found two bodies, which are believed to be two of the three missing constables who disappeared six days ago.
Police are on the scene in Centurion at the Hennops River.
A police source confirmed that they are looking for the third body. The source said: "The scene is very active with police, divers, choppers and emergency services."
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said: "I’m on the way to the scene...protocol is that we meet family first and then we communicate. Let’s be sensitive please. We will confirm that a search is underway."
Sowetan has been reliably informed that the families of the three police have been called into a meeting.
This is a developing story.
Image: SAPS
