Don Mlangeni-Nawa’s cause of death revealed

Veteran actor Don Mlangeni-Nawa died of prostate cancer.
The late star's wife Regina Nawa revealed the news when paying her last respects during Don's funeral service on Saturday after his passing on April 16.
Taking to the podium, Regina reflected on the hardships they faced as a family and as a couple when he had to undergo chemotherapy. She thanked Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike for their contributions to his health.
"I witnessed the journey of deterioration of his health but I did not walk the joureny alone. I walked it with many people. from government officials to politicians, artists and ordinary masses of our people, so I'm here to give thanks.
"My husband had prostate cancer. He used chemo at first which didn't work, then he used the second one [which] became so aggressive to his body so they cut it in the middle. He gained weight with time but it was false weight. Chemo resulted in him generating a lot of water in his body. He went to hospital and they drained him. He had been going in and out of hospital to they extent that they discharged him to go die at home."
Regina said they resorted to "a medical protocol" from overseas, with Panyaza buying the first dose and Mmapaseka the second.
"With the industry we are in and the situation t he was in, I was forced to stop working and look after him. We were struggling financially and I called for help from the premier. He came running and bought him the first set of the medication."
Regina expressed gratitude to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and her friends and family for their support from day one of his diagnosis.
"Thank you premier Panyaza Lesufi for reaching out when my husband called for help, not only when he was sick but when he was showing he was OK. Thank you to the deputy minister of women, yuth and persons with disabilities for reaching out when my husband called for help."
Don Mlangeni-Nawa’s cause of death revealed
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
