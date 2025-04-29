The Eastern Cape holds an infamous record of a driver whose alcohol reading was 10 times the legal breath limit.
The driver was stopped by law enforcement agencies in Tsolo during the Easter weekend.
This was announced by transport minister Barbara Creecy on Tuesday while issuing a report on the period.
The National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1998 determines that the legal alcohol limit in SA for driving must be less than 0.05g of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
“The driver with the highest breath alcohol content was arrested in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape with an alcohol reading of 2.38 milligrams per 1,000 millilitres of breath, which is also almost 10 times the legal breath alcohol limit,” Creecy said.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape driver nabbed for record alcohol level 10 times legal limit
Image: SUPPLIED
