Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has condemned the brutal killing of a mother, her child and grandmother in Mdantsane.
They were burned to death after allegedly being locked inside a shack.
Five-year-old Akhanani and her mother, Kholosa Mzendana, 34, died while holding onto each other in their Boss Zonke Squatter Camp shack in Mdantsane zone 1.
Grandmother Ntombizanele Mzendana, 61, died while trying to flee the shack.
Fanta sent condolences to the bereaved family and voiced concerns over the brutal killings.
“This senseless act of violence highlights the urgent need for collective action against gender-based violence, which continues to plague our society,” Fanta said.
“We must confront the deep-rooted issues of violence, toxic relationships and the culture of silence that often surrounds such incidents.”
MEC sends condolences to family of those who died in shack blaze
Image: Theo Jeptha
Fanta said no-one should have to live in fear for their life or the lives of their loved ones.
“We remain committed to providing support and resources to those affected by such violence, working closely with law enforcement and community organisations to ensure survivors receive necessary counselling and assistance.”
Fanta urged anyone experiencing abuse or knowing of someone who is to reach out for help, highlighting available support services.
“Together, we can foster a society where love and respect prevail over violence and fear,” she said.
“Let us unite in our efforts to eradicate gender-based violence and create a safe environment for all.”
