Western Cape police have offered rewards ranging from R50,000 to R100,000 to assist in apprehending the perpetrators of three separate crimes.
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, a British trauma and orthopaedic doctor, took a wrong turn into Nyanga, a township notorious for crime, while on holiday with his family.
He was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he was killed on August 3, 2023, after travelling from Hermanus to Cape Town International Airport. His GPS rerouted them into Nyanga as the N2 was blocked due to a taxi strike.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said: “While driving on Ntlangano Road, an unknown man approached and shot the doctor in the head.
“The suspect was described as a light-skinned African male wearing a hoodie. No-one else was injured or robbed. A reward of up to R100,000 is offered.”
Jeffrey Sigudla, 54, principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School in Kraaifontein, was driving with his wife and stopped in front of the school when two suspects fired shots at him. He died on the scene on January 23.
“The deceased’s wife was wounded in her arm. Nothing was taken and the suspects fled on foot. A reward of up to R50,000 is offered,” said Pojie.
Mongi Titi, 45, a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association secretary, was shot dead in Emms Drive in Nyanga on April 16. He was seated in his stationary Toyota Fortuner at the Nyanga taxi tank.
“Nothing was taken from the deceased, though he was armed. It is believed that two suspects fled the scene. A reward of up to R50,000 is offered,” said Pojie.
“We appeal to anyone with information regarding the murders and the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lt-Col Julian Tarentaal on 082 559 4645 or Capt Lukhanyo Magadla on 082 411 3245. Both are attached to the Western Cape serious and violent crime investigations.”
TimesLIVE
W Cape police offer rewards for murders of doctor, principal and taxi leader
The rewards range from R50,000 to R100,000 for information about suspects involved in three separate murders
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Western Cape police have offered rewards ranging from R50,000 to R100,000 to assist in apprehending the perpetrators of three separate crimes.
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, a British trauma and orthopaedic doctor, took a wrong turn into Nyanga, a township notorious for crime, while on holiday with his family.
He was with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo when he was killed on August 3, 2023, after travelling from Hermanus to Cape Town International Airport. His GPS rerouted them into Nyanga as the N2 was blocked due to a taxi strike.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said: “While driving on Ntlangano Road, an unknown man approached and shot the doctor in the head.
“The suspect was described as a light-skinned African male wearing a hoodie. No-one else was injured or robbed. A reward of up to R100,000 is offered.”
Jeffrey Sigudla, 54, principal of Ekuthuleni Primary School in Kraaifontein, was driving with his wife and stopped in front of the school when two suspects fired shots at him. He died on the scene on January 23.
“The deceased’s wife was wounded in her arm. Nothing was taken and the suspects fled on foot. A reward of up to R50,000 is offered,” said Pojie.
Mongi Titi, 45, a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association secretary, was shot dead in Emms Drive in Nyanga on April 16. He was seated in his stationary Toyota Fortuner at the Nyanga taxi tank.
“Nothing was taken from the deceased, though he was armed. It is believed that two suspects fled the scene. A reward of up to R50,000 is offered,” said Pojie.
“We appeal to anyone with information regarding the murders and the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Lt-Col Julian Tarentaal on 082 559 4645 or Capt Lukhanyo Magadla on 082 411 3245. Both are attached to the Western Cape serious and violent crime investigations.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos