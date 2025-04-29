WATCH LIVE | G20 Eastern Cape Provincial Launch

Minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni is pleased to announce the launch of the G20 Provincial chapter proudly hosted by the department in the Eastern Cape province, in Gqeberha.

The G20 is a premier forum for international economic co-operation, bringing together the world's leading economies to discuss global economic issues.

South Africa has been selected to host the upcoming 2025 G20 summit under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.”

This is the first time an African country has hosted the G20.