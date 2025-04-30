News

Eastern Cape man dies after boiling water poured over him

By Brandon Nel - 30 April 2025
A Gqeberha man passed away last week after being doused with boiling water
FATAL INCIDENT: A Gqeberha man passed away last week after being doused with boiling water
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A Gqeberha man has died after his girlfriend allegedly poured a pot of boiling water on him.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in New Brighton on Wednesday last week.

She said a case of murder was under investigation.

“At about 11pm, in Ntshekisa Street, New Brighton, the deceased was asleep in his bed,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The girlfriend of the deceased (allegedly) boiled water and threw it over him.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment but later passed away.”

She said no-one had been yet arrested for the murder of the 55-year-old.

“The investigating officer is awaiting medical reports from the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Herald

Man held after three killed in horror home fire

A Mdantsane man handed himself over to police on Monday after a five-year-old girl, the child’s mother and grandmother were burned to death ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC faces charges of alleged misconduct - 30 April 2025
2025 BMW M3 Touring