News

Emotions high as shack-blaze accused expected in court

But man now set to appear on Wednesday due to transport delays

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA - 30 April 2025

Emotions ran high inside the Mdantsane magistrate’s court on Tuesday as the man accused of setting fire to a house in which a grandmother, her daughter and her grand daughter were sleeping was expected to make his first appearance...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference
Kevin Lerena to defend his WBC bridgerweight title against Ukraine's Serhiy ...