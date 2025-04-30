Police minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to intensify the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and ensuring justice is served after a brutal attack on a young woman in Maswazini, Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal.
Mchunu accepted a memorandum from community members and civil society organisations who gathered to demand justice and stronger action against violent crime.
“[I] accepted a memorandum from citizens demanding, among other things, justice in the case and calling for a number of other measures to be implemented to intensify the fight against crime. We hear your voices and stand with survivors. We must ensure our justice system works for the most vulnerable,” Mchunu said on X.
On Tuesday Mchunu attended the bail hearing of 36-year-old Zenzele Xaba at the Richmond magistrate’s court. Xaba is accused of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder after allegedly attacking his former girlfriend and her mother on April 16.
The incident reportedly took place at the victims’ home, where Xaba allegedly first assaulted the mother before turning on his former partner.
Mchunu in court as public demand justice for Richmond GBV victim
Image: Senzo Mchunu
Mchunu to attend KZN bail hearing for man who 'gouged ex-lover's eyes with screwdriver'
The young woman was severely injured when Xaba allegedly gouged out her eyes with a screwdriver. She is receiving treatment at Harry Gwala District Hospital.
Xaba was denied bail.
Mchunu said his attendance was to demonstrate the government’s commitment to ending GBV.
“Attending today’s [Tuesday] bail hearing in a GBV case to underscore our government’s commitment to end GBV. Justice must not be delayed or denied. A young woman’s life has been detrimentally compromised but justice will be served.
“[I] extended my sympathies to the family on Sunday and Tuesday. We are here to show them our support. We stand with survivors, not perpetrators.”
