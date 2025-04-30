News

Middledrift man, 64, arrested after claims of child abuse

Premium
By BOMIKAZI MDIYA - 30 April 2025

A 64-year-old man who is alleged to have assaulted a child will appear in the Middledrift magistrate’s court on Thursday. ..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference
Kevin Lerena to defend his WBC bridgerweight title against Ukraine's Serhiy ...