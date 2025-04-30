News

WATCH | Mpofu SC faces the Legal Practice Council

By TimesLIVE - 30 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Senior Counsel, Dali Mpofu, is appearing before the disciplinary committee of the Legal Practice Council in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mpofu faces seven charges of alleged misconduct.

