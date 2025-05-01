Axe-attack suspect apprehended in forest
Victim who was severely injured in incident can now breathe easier
A parolee who allegedly hacked his girlfriend with an axe, leaving her with both hands seriously damaged hours after he was released, has been nabbed by the police while hiding in a forest...
