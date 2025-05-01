News

Call for probe into troubled metro projects

With SIU intervention under consideration, development agency wants investigation amid ‘suspicions of misconduct’

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 01 May 2025

Two troubled multimillion-rand Buffalo City Metro projects were in the spotlight at a virtual council meeting on Wednesday — and not in a good way...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
Advocate Dali Mpofu SC faces charges of alleged misconduct - 30 April 2025