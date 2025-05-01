Fort Hare students come out tops in moot court competition
A University of Fort Hare dynamic duo, law students Christian Buthelezi and Babalwa Mofokeng, have made history by winning the prestigious 2025 Public Interest Law Moot Court competition at the Constitutional Court of SA...
