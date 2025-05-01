News

KSD cuts power to two government buildings

Multiple departments affected as municipality clamps down on services payment defaulters in Mthatha

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 01 May 2025

The King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality has pulled the plug on two government buildings that house almost 20 departments after the provincial government failed to pay its electricity bills...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
Advocate Dali Mpofu SC faces charges of alleged misconduct - 30 April 2025