KSD cuts power to two government buildings
Multiple departments affected as municipality clamps down on services payment defaulters in Mthatha
The King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) Local Municipality has pulled the plug on two government buildings that house almost 20 departments after the provincial government failed to pay its electricity bills...
