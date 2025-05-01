Eastern Cape police have confirmed the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old prosecutor in Mthentu village outside Mthatha on Tuesday evening.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana described it as a matter of deep concern.
“According to reports, the victim was returning home from Mthatha when he was attacked near his residence,” Gantana said.
He was on foot when the incident happened.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the head.
Crime scene investigators recovered three 9mm pistol cartridges at the scene.
“At this stage, the motive for the killing remains unclear,” Gantana said.
“Authorities are investigating all possibilities, including whether the attack was related to the victim’s work as a prosecutor or other personal circumstances.”
SAPS provincial management has expressed concern about the recent surge in violent crimes in the Bityi area and has assured the public that all available resources are being deployed to track down those responsible.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bityi acting detectives’ commander Warrant Officer Mlilo on 083-688-6571.
Information can also be shared anonymously via the Crime Stop Hotline 08600-10111 or through the MySAPS mobile app.
“The SAPS assures the public that all information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” Gantana said.
Police confirm prosecutor shot dead in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/ZEFERLI
