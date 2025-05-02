News

Fosa urges Ramaphosa to fast-track NHI implementation

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 02 May 2025
The time for NHI is now, says Fosa after JMPD officer denied help by Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PRUDENCIO ALVAREZ

The Forum for South Africa (Fosa) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently implement the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

The organisation made this call after a Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer was reportedly denied emergency treatment due to unpaid hospital bills by the City of Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE reported the officer was shot while on duty but was turned away at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the city owes the hospital R35m.

Tebogo Mashilompane, national leader of Fosa, urged the president to fast-track the implementation of NHI so access to health facilities was not restricted.

Fosa said it was clear the time for NHI was now.

Mashilompane said the working class and the poor could not continue to suffer under a healthcare system that prioritised money over human life.

“Access to health facilities is a fundamental human right, so NHI will make that possible.”

