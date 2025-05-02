Hundreds march in Durban demanding illegal immigrants leave the country

Hundreds of people marched in Durban on Friday demanding that all illegal immigrants leave the country.
Traffic was brought to a standstill as the protesters marched along Durban's busiest street, Dr Pixley KaSeme.
The march was organised by Vuma FM DJ Jacinta Ngobese. It was backed by several political parties including the Patriotic Alliance (PA), ActionSA and the IFP.
PA deputy president Kenny Kunene said enough was enough and that all illegal migrants needed to pack up and go.
“Illegal migrants are stealing the jobs of our citizens, they are being employed as cheap labour and paid slave salaries,” said Kunene. He said South Africa's economy would never grow if there were still illegal immigrants in the country.
Kunene called on police minister Senzo Mchunu and home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to implement the laws of the country.
“South Africa is governed by laws. One of the laws prohibits illegal immigrants in the country,” he said.
Kunene said Schreiber would not implement the laws because white monopoly capital hired illegal immigrants as cheap labour. He called on the police to close foreign nationals' shops next time the protesters held a march.
“These foreign nationals were laughing at us recording and taking our pictures when we were marching. What they were doing was inciting violence,” he said.
He warned that during their next march they would close down the shops if police failed to do so.
“We cannot have foreign nationals insulting us in our country, if they provoke us they will face the consequences. We know that they have brought arms into the country but they need to know that they are a minority, we will crush them,” said Kunene.
KwaZulu-Natal ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncango said they would support every march against illegal immigrants in the country.
“It is a pity that when we fight for what is right for our country, we are being called xenophobic,” he said. Mncwango said illegal immigrants do not pay tax but have access to services.
IFP national executive member Joshua Mazibuko echoed Mncwango's sentiments saying they would also support all campaigns against illegal immigrants.
Mazibuko said it was wrong for the country to allow foreign nationals to run shops in the country. He said they would fight against the influx of illegal immigrants even if it meant paying with their blood.
