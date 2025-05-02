News Editors Choice

JMPD officer injured on duty turned away at hospital due to R35m debt

By Seipati Mothoa - 02 May 2025
A JMPD officer was denied medical attention due to the city's R35m bill at Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
A JMPD officer was denied medical attention due to the city's R35m bill at Netcare Milpark Hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

A Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officer was shot while on duty but was turned away from emergency treatment at Netcare Milpark Hospital because the City of Johannesburg owes the hospital R35m. 

According to public safety committee chairperson Sarah Wissler, the officer was refused medical attention and was moved to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where he waited for hours before receiving attention.

“He is in a critical condition in ICU, fighting for his life,” she said. 

Wissler condemned the City of Johannesburg for endangering the lives of officers who put their lives at risk to protect residents: “I cannot accept that our officers, our first responders, are being treated as expendable due to the city’s gross financial mismanagement.”

Eastern Cape man dies after boiling water poured over him

A Gqeberha man has died after his girlfriend allegedly poured a pot of boiling water on him.
News
2 days ago

She said she has escalated the matter to the MMC for group corporate and shared services, Loyiso Masuku, demanding immediate payment to the hospital. “No officer should have to bleed alone because the city has failed to pay its bills,” she said. 

The City of Johannesburg said it is communicating with the hospital to resolve the outstanding funds. “The department of labour also plays a role in processing injury on duty claims,” it said. 

An investigation has been launched by the city regarding the incident, and a detailed report outlining the findings will be shared. 

The city said it is committed to ensuring the injured officer receives the best possible care and support: “We remain dedicated to supporting our JMPD officers and ensuring they have access to the services they need.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Congo seeks to lift Kabila's immunity over alleged rebel support | REUTERS
2025 Renault Duster media launch