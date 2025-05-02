Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has written to chairpersons and accounting officers of the department's entities requesting detailed information about non-South Africans employed by these entities.
Members of parliament's sport, arts and culture portfolio committee alleged the Robben Island Museum prioritises foreigners for vacancies, urging McKenzie to take action.
“When I became minister, the first thing I asked was: how many foreigners are there in the department? I was told none,” he said during the committee meeting last week.
“I am drafting a letter to the acting director-general and I will CC Robben Island Museum. I assure the committee I will handle this matter personally and consider it dealt with. We cannot have a situation where foreigners are being given jobs while our children do not have jobs in the Western Cape.”
McKenzie cracks down on employment of foreigners
Image: Veli Nhlapo
In the letter, McKenzie has requested all entities provide information about foreigners employed by them within three working days. This includes:
The exercise would not be limited to the Robben Island Museum.
“To limit the exercise to only one entity would be incorrect and the decision has therefore been made to include all entities for review.”
