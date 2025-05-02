Outrage after WSU official's case delayed due to power cuts

Political parties and student leaders have lashed out at the provincial public works and the justice departments, accusing them of incompetence after the bail hearing of a Walter Sisulu University official, who allegedly shot dead a student during a protest, was postponed due to power cuts on Friday.
The Mthatha magistrate’s court has been without electricity since Wednesday, and the backup generator has not been fuelled. This has plunged the whole facility into darkness, and cases have had to be postponed in the hope that electricity will be restored.
It is not clear if the court is part of a state building that failed to pay its bills after public works could not come forward with convincing negotiations to pay the debt. The King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) local municipality was left with no choice but to pull the plug.
Government buildings, including the 11-storey Botha Sigcau at Leeds Road and the six-story KD Matanzima building adjacent to the court building, had been without power since April 29 last week due to nonpayment.
Family of the slain third-year education student Sisonke Mbolekwa, 24, who travelled from Matatiele and other towns on the north end of the province, as well as those of the injured second-year BSc environmental studies student Lizwa Sinoyolo Ndzumo, 19, who travelled to hear the accused WSU residence manager Manelisi Mampana, 54, applying for bail, were left disappointed and fuming.
Magistrate Melikhaya Dyakopu said he had no choice but to have the matter postponed to Tuesday due to power cuts.
“All the parties are ready to proceed with the bail hearing. But we cannot continue due to a power failure. We will need to record the proceedings. There has been no electricity since Wednesday (April 30), and we don’t know when it will be restored. This is beyond our powers. We apologise to those affected, especially hearing from the defence that there have been witnesses and family members who travelled from faraway places to come. This is beyond our powers,” the magistrate said.
He added that he could not have listened to the media regarding application for a live broadcast of the court case.
The families of the deceased and the injured students as well as organisations including EFF, ANC Youth League, PAC and the WSU convocation and even the defence team said that they were willing to buy fuel for the backup generator, but the offer was declined by the court management and they told that was hot how things were done by the government
Family spokesperson Ncedo Kolanisi who is also EFF central command team member said that the family was left disappointed.
“The state and the defence were ready, but there were problems of power cuts. There is a backup generator, but there is no fuel, and this means that the court manager is incompetent. This has affected not only court officials but many people. Justice delayed is justice denied. How many times will we see the case delayed due to incompetent people? But we vowed that this matter is postponed for the first and last time on the issue regarding power cuts. Now, families and all those who stand in solidarity with us must travel back home without the matter heard, and we have travelled from far away, please spend money for transport. We cannot tolerate this incompetence any more. This rubs salt in the wound,” Kolanisi said.
ANC Youth League education committee chair Luyanda Tenge and WSU convocation secretary-general Meshack Mugabe said this issue should be taken up with the justice department bosses and even the minister so that it did not happen again.
Tenge said, “It should have been treated differently. We are flabbergasted and very disappointed, and we call on our government to deal with the issue of power cuts. The issue of Sisonke is a national issue, and everyone across the country would love to see the hearing proceed. Someone is not doing their job.”
Mugabe said: “We are annoyed by all this. Something could have been done better, as everyone was aware there was this high-profile case that had attracted the interest of the nation, and everyone was to come here for it. Many other pressing cases were to be heard. Preparation could have been done. Some of the family members are not employed and struggle to pay transport fees. The sooner this matter is concluded, the better. The unnecessary delays like this are so costly in many respects, and they should not be allowed to affect this important case.”
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali and defence attorney Sakhumzi Nombambela said the parties were ready to proceed.
“The rights of my client are now infringed,” Nombambela said.
Botha Sigcau and KD Matanzima buildings, which house more than 20 government departments, remain dark as public works continue to fail to pay the R40m debt.
