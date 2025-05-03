Saturday marks World Press Freedom Day under the theme: “Reporting in the brave new world: the impact of artificial intelligence on press freedom and the media.”
Media freedom remains a burning issue in modern society. While in South Africa there have been few to no major incidents compromising media freedom, US President Donald Trump has been criticised for a number of media crackdowns aimed at exerting greater control over who gets to ask him questions and report on his statements during live interactions.
The Trump administration announced in early April that wire services Reuters and Bloomberg News would no longer hold a permanent slot in the small pool of reporters who cover Trump.
The decision was announced a week after the Trump administration lost a court challenge brought by another wire service, the Associated Press (AP), over its earlier exclusion from the press pool.
Media freedom becomes a serious concern during times of war.
According to the Safety of Journalists Platform, as of February 28, at least 18 journalists and media workers have been killed while covering the three-year-long war between Ukraine and Russia.
According to the platform, journalists have been killed as a result of their status.
The site also revealed that about 41 reporters have been injured during the war and at least 10 journalists are in detention after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
TimesLIVE
AI useful in journalism, but should be closely monitored: African Editors Forum's Sbu Ngalwa
Image: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO
As the media industry observes World Press Day, acting secretary-general for the African Editors Forum Sbu Ngalwa says the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) to journalism must be closely monitored to safeguard the integrity of the media industry from being overtaken by misinformation.
“South African journalism has been plagued by a number of challenges, such as delays in catching up with digital transformation, financial constraints and a shortage of other resources. AI has entered the fray, posing a number of advantages and disadvantages.
“We are mindful of the negative impact AI has on journalism, such as disinformation that emanates from AI and deepfake technology. There's the threat AI poses to the business model of the media industry, where tech and AI companies use journalistic content without compensating journalists for doing that work,” he said.
Ngalwa shared these sentiments during a Newzroom Afrika interview, saying journalism remains integral to ensuring democracy is kept alive, not only in South Africa but globally.
“Without journalism and the media as a whole we can't have democracy. Journalism is the cornerstone of human rights and democracy. For democracies to exist, they need transparency and accountability and it is the independent media that holds that power to hold leaders accountable.”
Sanef condemns treatment of journos on Ramaphosa's Eastern Cape visit
