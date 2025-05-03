A construction worker died in a hit-and-run incident on the N2 road near Tholeni just outside Butterworth on Saturday.
Eastern Cape construction worker killed in hit-and-run incident
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala
A construction worker died in a hit-and-run incident on the N2 road near Tholeni just outside Butterworth on Saturday.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the incident happened when a motorist allegedly refused to stop at a stop-and-go point on the road construction site.
The worker, who was manning one end of the stop-and-go, was run over and left to die.
“The employee was in full uniform and compliant with all necessary site safety requirements,” Binqose said.
“It was only when his partner called on the radio and there was no response that he became alarmed, only to make the gory discovery.”
Binqose condemned the incident, describing it as a “heinous criminal act”.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
Police are combing the scene for any clues that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.
