Police probe theft of 17 firearms from traffic department

Suspects used heavy machinery to gain entry through the roof of the Kouga Municipality Traffic Department offices and made away with 17 firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said Humansdorp detectives were investigating a case of business burglary and theft.
The incident took place at the traffic department offices in Heugh Street, Humansdorp, after 3pm on Friday.
“Preliminary findings suggest that heavy machinery was used to gain entry through the building’s roof. Stolen items include 17 firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash.
“The investigation remains ongoing,” he said.
