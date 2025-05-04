A horrific head-on collision involving a minibus taxi and a bakkie claimed the lives of 15 people on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma at midnight on Saturday.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Toyota Quantum minibus taxi was travelling from Qonce to Cape Town when it collided with the Isuzu Double Cab bakkie.
“The driver of the Double Cab and 13 passengers in the Quantum, including the driver, were declared dead at the scene,” Binqose said.
Six people were rushed to hospital, where one later succumbed to injuries, bringing the death toll to 15. Five others sustained serious injuries.
An inquest docket has been opened.
Daily Dispatch
15 killed, five seriously injured in Eastern Cape crash
Image: SUPPLIED
A horrific head-on collision involving a minibus taxi and a bakkie claimed the lives of 15 people on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma at midnight on Saturday.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Toyota Quantum minibus taxi was travelling from Qonce to Cape Town when it collided with the Isuzu Double Cab bakkie.
“The driver of the Double Cab and 13 passengers in the Quantum, including the driver, were declared dead at the scene,” Binqose said.
Six people were rushed to hospital, where one later succumbed to injuries, bringing the death toll to 15. Five others sustained serious injuries.
An inquest docket has been opened.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos