News

15 killed, five seriously injured in Eastern Cape crash

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA - 04 May 2025
An inquest has been opened into the accident between Maqoma and Adelaide.
DEADLY SMASH: An inquest has been opened into the accident between Maqoma and Adelaide.
Image: SUPPLIED

A horrific head-on collision involving a minibus taxi and a bakkie claimed the lives of 15 people on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma at midnight on Saturday.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Toyota Quantum minibus taxi was travelling from Qonce to Cape Town when it collided with the Isuzu Double Cab bakkie.

“The driver of the Double Cab and 13 passengers in the Quantum, including the driver, were declared dead at the scene,” Binqose said.

Six people were rushed to hospital, where one later succumbed to injuries, bringing the death toll to 15. Five others sustained serious injuries.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Daily Dispatch

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Gaza residents 'slowly dying' under total blockade, UN warns | REUTERS
Congo seeks to lift Kabila's immunity over alleged rebel support | REUTERS