Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has extended his deepest condolences to the families of 15 people who died in a horror crash on Saturday night.
The tragedy happened when a Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie collided head-on between Adelaide and Maqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) on the R63 road.
“This is a heartbreaking tragedy which has claimed far too many lives,” Mabuyane said, expressing his shock and sadness.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and communities mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.”
Mabuyane called on road users to exercise maximum caution and vigilance on the roads, stressing the need for collective action to prevent such tragedies.
“We must work together to end the heartbreak caused by road accidents. Every life matters,” he said.
The ANC in the province also expressed deep sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died.
“We reiterate the importance of daylight driving as it enhances alertness and visibility and implore motorists to exercise great caution when driving during the night,” ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said.
He said the party had been assured by the department of transport that a team of accident investigation and reconstruction specialists would be dispatched to assist in the investigation.
The provincial government, through relevant departments, is co-ordinating support for affected families and says it will continue to engage with road users and stakeholders to enhance road safety awareness and increase traffic monitoring and safety measures on high-risk routes.
Daily Dispatch
Premier offers condolences after horror crash near Adelaide claims lives of 15
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has extended his deepest condolences to the families of 15 people who died in a horror crash on Saturday night.
The tragedy happened when a Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie collided head-on between Adelaide and Maqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) on the R63 road.
“This is a heartbreaking tragedy which has claimed far too many lives,” Mabuyane said, expressing his shock and sadness.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and communities mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.”
Mabuyane called on road users to exercise maximum caution and vigilance on the roads, stressing the need for collective action to prevent such tragedies.
“We must work together to end the heartbreak caused by road accidents. Every life matters,” he said.
The ANC in the province also expressed deep sadness and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died.
“We reiterate the importance of daylight driving as it enhances alertness and visibility and implore motorists to exercise great caution when driving during the night,” ANC provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said.
He said the party had been assured by the department of transport that a team of accident investigation and reconstruction specialists would be dispatched to assist in the investigation.
The provincial government, through relevant departments, is co-ordinating support for affected families and says it will continue to engage with road users and stakeholders to enhance road safety awareness and increase traffic monitoring and safety measures on high-risk routes.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos