An investigation has been launched after a University of Fort Hare student died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.
Traumatised students expressed shock and sadness shortly after the incident, which apparently happened during a bash.
One student said she came across the deceased lying down and attempted to wake her up.
“I thought she had passed out and told her let’s go and sleep,” the student said.
University spokesperson JP Roodt confirmed the student’s death, saying Fort Hare officials had met the family of the student.
“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the tragic passing of a student from the University of Fort Hare,” Roodt said.
“The student was found unconscious yesterday [Saturday] on our Dikeni campus and was immediately taken to Victoria Hospital in Alice, where she sadly passed away despite medical intervention.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the broader university community during this incredibly difficult time.
“The SA Police Service is working closely with the university and medical personnel to ensure all circumstances surrounding this incident are fully understood.
“A team from the institution left early this morning for KwaZulu-Natal and met her next of kin to inform them of her death.”
The university has also appealed to all students who may have been affected directly or indirectly to seek psychological support from the institution’s student counselling unit.
Daily Dispatch
Probe launched after student dies at Fort Hare
Image: FILE/ MICHAEL PINYANA
