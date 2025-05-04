A robbery suspect was shot dead and two others fled after a shoot-out with police tactical response team members in Mthatha on Saturday.
According to police, TRT members from Mthatha were on patrol in Bridge Street, travelling from Norwood to the Mthatha CBD, when they encountered a robbery in progress, involving three armed men targeting a pedestrian.
The suspects fled to nearby bushes under the N2 bridge to Norwood.
“As the suspects were in the bushes, one of them opened fire, and members who were approaching retaliated and he was fatally shot,” police spokesperson WO Majola Nkohli said,
The police recovered a revolver with ammunition.
The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic testing.
A case of attempted murder with an additional charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition was opened.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate the matter.
An inquest docket has been opened to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of the suspect.
No police officers were wounded during the shoot-out.
“We have launched a manhunt for the two other suspects, who are still at large,” OR Tambo police district commissioner Maj-Gen Norman Modishana said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
Robbery suspect killed in shoot-out with police in Mthatha
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
