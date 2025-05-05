Police have reunited 17,968 missing people with their families since 2020.
17,968 missing South Africans reunited with families in the past five years
Image: Esa Alexander
Police have reunited 17,968 missing people with their families since 2020.
These were adults and children reported as missing at police stations across the country.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said 15,005 adults and 2,963 children under the age of 18 were found.
During missing people investigations, the police appoint a multidisciplinary team which includes detectives, crime and counter intelligence officers, the Hawks, K9 search and rescue, cybercrime unit and, where necessary, the police diving unit, she said.
In the five years under review, police divers retrieved 3,099 bodies, believed to be drowned victims, from rivers, dams.
Mathe said “the teams also assisted in rescue efforts of 2,577 people from water sources”.
Police said there is no waiting period to report a missing person. “The reporting must be accompanied by the latest photograph of the missing child or adult, together with information on what they were wearing or where they were last seen,” Mathe said.
