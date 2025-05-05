News

Another decrease in fuel prices this month

Lower international prices and stronger rand bring relief for motorists

By TIMESLIVE - 05 May 2025
It will costs motorists less to fill their petrol tanks from midnight on Wednesday May 7. Stock photo.
It will costs motorists less to fill their petrol tanks from midnight on Wednesday May 7. Stock photo.
Image: vladstar/123rf

Motorists will enjoy the third consecutive month of fuel price decreases on Wednesday.

The department of mineral and petroleum resources announced a 22c/l decrease to the retail prices of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol, a 41c/l drop in the wholesale price of 0.005% low-sulphur diesel and a 42c/l drop for 0.05% high-sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will drop 42c/l.

The decreases were attributed to international prices for fuel dropping during the period under review, while the rand appreciated against the US dollar.

Fuel prices from May 7

Inland:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l
  • Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l

Coast:

  • Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l
  • Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l
  • Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Highlights: Junior Springboks vs Argentina U20 in Gqeberha
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...