Damning report on stalled Mdantsane swimming pool implicates metro officials, service providers
A number of Buffalo City Metro officials may soon be hauled before the metro’s financial misconduct board to answer for their alleged roles in the mismanagement of funds relating to one of the city’s stalled multimillion-rand projects...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.