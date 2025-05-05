An Eastern Cape police officer was arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed on Monday that a case of murder was under investigation after the shooting incident in Dikeni on Sunday, shortly after 4pm.
“The suspect, a female police officer attached to the Hogsback SAPS, was with her boyfriend returning from a traditional ceremony when an argument broke out at their residence in Alice [Dikeni],” Gantana said.
“It is alleged that during the altercation, the suspect drew her official firearm and fired a single shot, fatally wounding her boyfriend.
“The deceased sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body.”
At the scene, police confiscated a firearm and ammunition.
A murder case has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation, as required by law in cases involving police officials.
“The SAPS reaffirms its commitment to upholding the law without fear or favour and assures the public that due process will be followed,” Gantana said.
The suspect is due to appear in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape police officer arrested after boyfriend fatally shot
