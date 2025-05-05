Eskom said on Monday it was optimistic about the power outlook for winter, aiming for no electricity cuts in the next four months if breakdowns stay around current levels.
Eskom's difficulties supplying power have curbed economic growth for more than a decade, but a turnaround in its plant performance last year saw no cuts for nine months, including throughout winter.
CEO Dan Marokane told a briefing Eskom expected there to be no electricity cuts until the end of August if unplanned outages remain below 13,000MW, its base case.
If outages increase to 14,000MW there would be one day of outages until the end of August, rising to 21 days if unplanned outages reach 15,000MW.
Eskom aiming for no power cuts for next four months
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom had a nominal generating capacity of more than 46,000MW as of March 2024, mostly comprising coal plants, but it also operates a nuclear power station and some smaller plants that burn diesel or use water to generate electricity.
Marokane said the power system was in a more reliable position than in recent years.
He called the 14 days of power cuts in January to April this year a temporary setback and maintained electricity availability was improving.
Marokane said: “This year's winter outlook prediction is built on an improvement in operational performance and overall efficiency.”
Reuters
