Faku’s decision to bar Omotoso ‘crusade’ welcomed, but could face legal issues

Move to prevent the pastor from using BCM venues comes after his acquittal on charges including rape

By SIVENATHI GOSA - 05 May 2025

Religious leaders and traditional, political and nonprofit organisations in Buffalo City Metro have expressed their support of mayor Princess Faku’s decision to block Nigerian televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso from holding his “crusade” in BCM from May 4-11, but legal experts say she may be unable to carry it through...

