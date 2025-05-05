Faku’s decision to bar Omotoso ‘crusade’ welcomed, but could face legal issues
Move to prevent the pastor from using BCM venues comes after his acquittal on charges including rape
Religious leaders and traditional, political and nonprofit organisations in Buffalo City Metro have expressed their support of mayor Princess Faku’s decision to block Nigerian televangelist pastor Timothy Omotoso from holding his “crusade” in BCM from May 4-11, but legal experts say she may be unable to carry it through...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.