Father of murdered Umbumbulu student the first to testify

The father of murdered KwaZulu-Natal student Thobeka Hadebe, 19, who was stabbed multiple times at her home in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, is set to be the first witness to testify in the Durban high court on Tuesday.
This comes as the trial of murder accused Mzomuhle Nelson Mkhize, 33, got under way on Monday. He is being represented by Legal Aid attorney Thaigraj Pillay.
Mkhize is charged with attempted rape and murder.
Senior prosecutor Cheryl Naidoo said the state intended to call several witnesses, including the victim's father, Agrippa Hadebe, to testify.
“Some of the witnesses are the neighbours of the deceased, parents as well as acquaintances. They will present the witness account of what happened on February 26 last year,” said Naidoo.
When Naidoo called Hadebe to begin his testimony at about midday, judge Jacqueline Henriques called for an adjournment which would make it possible for the court to delve straight into Hadebe’s testimony in one day.
According to the indictment, Mkhize lived close to the Hadebe's home in the Bhekulwandle area of Umbumbulu. On the fateful day, Hadebe and her mother were hanging clothes on the washing line when Mkhize passed by on foot and greeted them.
Shortly thereafter, Hadebe's mother left home to go to work. Once Mkhize noticed that Hadebe’s mother had left, he had allegedly armed himself with at least a knife and gone to the premises with the intention of forcing her to have sexual intercourse with him and then kill her.
Mkhize entered the house and allegedly accosted Hadebe in her bedroom before killing her. Despite Hadebe’s screams for help, Mkhize had also allegedly forcefully removed her underwear and stabbed her in the upper body.
Hadebe was transported to hospital for medical attention but succumbed to her injuries on the way. A post-mortem report attributed Hadebe’s cause of death to multiple stab wounds to the heart and chest.
The public gallery was packed with family members and community members who came to lend their support for the Hadebes.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
